Norman Jay Schwartz
1932 - 2020
NORMAN JAY SCHWARTZ
April 5, 1932
July 8, 2020
He was 89 years old. He leaves two loving sons, Myron, and his wife Mare' and Randy and six grandchildren, Garrett, Robert, Taylor, Dylan, Evan, and Elizabeth. Along with their families. He also leaves a very large family back in Wisconsin, where he was raised. Mr. Schwartz said his biggest thrill was to serve in the Air Force where he and his wonderful family saw a lot of our beautiful country and the world! He retired honorably after 20 years. His favorite quote, "The reward of a thing well done is to have done it."



Published in The Gazette on Jul. 15, 2020.
