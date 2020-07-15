Schwartz

NORMAN JAY SCHWARTZ

April 5, 1932

July 8, 2020

He was 89 years old. He leaves two loving sons, Myron, and his wife Mare' and Randy and six grandchildren, Garrett, Robert, Taylor, Dylan, Evan, and Elizabeth. Along with their families. He also leaves a very large family back in Wisconsin, where he was raised. Mr. Schwartz said his biggest thrill was to serve in the Air Force where he and his wonderful family saw a lot of our beautiful country and the world! He retired honorably after 20 years. His favorite quote, "The reward of a thing well done is to have done it."







