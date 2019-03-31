Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman John Sible. View Sign

Sible

NORMAN "JACK" JOHN SIBLE

February 22, 1927 March 20, 2019

Jack Sible was born to Katherine and Andrew Sible on February 22, 1927 in Denver, Colorado and has been a resident of Colorado Springs since 1964. Jack proudly served in the U. S. Army. Then as a civilian he earned his Bachelor and Master degrees at the University of Denver and did post-graduate work at several other universities. He was an Operations Research Analyst for 30 years, and was awarded the Edwin Rawlins Trophy and Outstanding Civilian Career Service award for his pioneering work in Computer programming.

Jack married the love of his life, Ruth Quam and together they made friends all around the world, going to all of the continents many times, except for Antarctica, just once. Moorea was a favorite destination and they spent many happy days there.

Jack loved to tell jokes, read about history and was a fantastic cook. He enjoyed biking and inspired us all with his many bicycle rides around town and up Ute Pass to Woodland Park - even biking through Germany with a group of young Germans at the age of 70.

He is preceded in death by his parents and son David. Survivors include his wife, Ruth, his son Steve (Kathy), granddaughter Jennifer Simpson (Garth), grandson Todd Sible (Jessica) and five great grandchildren - Amelia, Grant and Charlotte Simpson, Emmett and Todd Sible, and his sister-in-law Dori, nieces, nephews and special friends.

He will be missed by all who knew him. His family would like to thank all of the many friends and staff at Brookdale Senior Living and his wonderful caregivers at Pikes Peak Hospice. There will be a private family celebration of life this summer. Contributions may be made in his name to Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill St., Colorado Springs, CO 80906.







SibleNORMAN "JACK" JOHN SIBLEFebruary 22, 1927 March 20, 2019Jack Sible was born to Katherine and Andrew Sible on February 22, 1927 in Denver, Colorado and has been a resident of Colorado Springs since 1964. Jack proudly served in the U. S. Army. Then as a civilian he earned his Bachelor and Master degrees at the University of Denver and did post-graduate work at several other universities. He was an Operations Research Analyst for 30 years, and was awarded the Edwin Rawlins Trophy and Outstanding Civilian Career Service award for his pioneering work in Computer programming.Jack married the love of his life, Ruth Quam and together they made friends all around the world, going to all of the continents many times, except for Antarctica, just once. Moorea was a favorite destination and they spent many happy days there.Jack loved to tell jokes, read about history and was a fantastic cook. He enjoyed biking and inspired us all with his many bicycle rides around town and up Ute Pass to Woodland Park - even biking through Germany with a group of young Germans at the age of 70.He is preceded in death by his parents and son David. Survivors include his wife, Ruth, his son Steve (Kathy), granddaughter Jennifer Simpson (Garth), grandson Todd Sible (Jessica) and five great grandchildren - Amelia, Grant and Charlotte Simpson, Emmett and Todd Sible, and his sister-in-law Dori, nieces, nephews and special friends.He will be missed by all who knew him. His family would like to thank all of the many friends and staff at Brookdale Senior Living and his wonderful caregivers at Pikes Peak Hospice. There will be a private family celebration of life this summer. Contributions may be made in his name to Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill St., Colorado Springs, CO 80906. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Mountain View Mortuary

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close