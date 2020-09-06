1/1
Norman Lee Smith
1937 - 2020
Smith
NORMAN LEE SMITH "NORM"
December 22, 1937 August 28, 2020
Norman Lee Smith "Norm", 82, died peacefully surrounded by his family at home in Colorado Springs on August 28, 2020. He was a special man who was cherished by all who knew him and will always be remembered for the intense love and pride he held for his family. Norm was born December 22, 1937 in Highland, Indiana to Norman and Lillian (Johnson) Smith.
After graduating High School in Highland, Norm started his military career in the Navy and transferred to the Air Force to continue a 24-year military career. While stationed in Presque Isle, Maine, Norm married the love of his life and held her hand until the moment he took his last breath. Throughout his military career with Strategic Air Command, he was stationed at multiple U.S. locations as well as Labrador and Korea. Upon his military retirement in 1979, Norm earned his bachelor's degree from UNO and began his civilian career with Digital Equipment Corporation, retiring as a District Manager in 1992. After retirement, he enjoyed his Red Cross volunteer service at Evans Army Hospital. Norm was survived by his wife of 59 blessed years, Patricia Ann (Thibodeau). Together they had 4 children, Richard (Lisa), Susan (Edward) Hilligrass, Michael (Joan) and Stacy (Jeffrey) Pettorino. There were also 10 wonderful Grandchildren Jennifer, Jeffrey, Steven, Jaime, Jessica, Aimee, Kristi, Mikayla, Kelly, and Erin as well as 11 Great Grandchildren whom all hold special memories of their "Papa" in their hearts. He is also survived by his sister Joanne (Joe) Maglish as well as many nieces and nephews.
Norm had a great life and enjoyed golfing, traveling, and spending time with family. He was full of life and will be deeply missed by all the lives he touched. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother William.
Military honors service and interment will be held September 11, 2020 9: 00 a.m. at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925.
The Family would like to sincerely thank everyone for the heartfelt thoughts and prayers that have surrounded us during this difficult time.




Published in The Gazette on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
