Obie M. Matthews
1934 - 2020
OBIE M. MATTHEWS
May 27, 1934
June 3, 2020
Obie Marshall Matthews passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at age eighty-six. He knew the Lord as his Savior.
Obie was born in Kentucky on May 27, 1934 to Obie and Agnes (Alexander) Matthews. He is preceded in death by his wife of sixty-four years, JoAnne Matthews, his parents, his stepfather, Steve Martin, and his stepbrother, Joseph Martin.
He is survived by his son, Steven (Deborah) Matthews, and his daughters, Susan Matthews, Sandra (David) Marshall, and Sheryl Matthews (Kenneth Glussman), all of Colorado Springs. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Steven Jr., Andrea, Kristen, Ryan, Olivia, Evan, Conrad, and JoLynne; four great-grandchildren: Jacob, Rachel, Joshua Thomas "JT", and Joel; his sister, Anna Russell, and his nephew, Matthew Cambron.
Obie moved to Colorado Spring as a child and graduated from Colorado Springs High School (Palmer High School). He and JoAnne were married in Colorado Springs in 1954. He was a good provider, working primarily as a plumbing shop foreman. He enjoyed many hobbies, including coin collecting, following the Rockies and Broncos, gardening, fishing with family and friends, dancing, and watching John Wayne Westerns. He loved the many dogs in his life, and growing up, had a horse that he rode in Red Rock Canyon. His family cherishes memories of him, including taking family vacations and enjoying many walks with him.
A Celebration of Life graveside service was held at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Colorado Springs on Thursday, June 11, 2020. A contribution can be made in Obie's memory to Solaris Hospice in Colorado Springs, the Alzheimer's Association, or the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. Online condolences can be shared at dignitymemorial.com.



Published in The Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.
