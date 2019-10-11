McQueen
ODESSA FAE MCQUEEN
June 18, 1938 October 8, 2019
ODESSA FAE McQUEEN, 81, died Tuesday in Colorado Springs. Odessa was a loving and devoted wife to her husband Norvin Barrows for over 40 years, and a loving mother to 3 children; Bill Walsh, Jodi Mays and Ray Young, 6 step-children; Elizabeth Bailey, Samuel Barrows, John Barrows, Robert Barrows, Joseph Barrows and Rebecca Gerritson, 20 grand children, and 7 great grand children. She was born in Colorado Springs June, 18th, 1938 to John and Leatha McQueen of Colorado Springs. Odessa was an accomplished paralegal and law office manager and had a true passion for sports, traveling, cooking, sewing, and gardening. A celebration of life will be held at the First Church of the Nazarene at 4120 East Fountain Blvd. on Tuesday October 15th at 3:00PM.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019