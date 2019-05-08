Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ola Grace (White) Donaldson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donaldson (White)

OLA GRACE DONALDSON (WHITE)

June 4, 1935

January 25, 1956

Ola Grace Donaldson (White) aged 83 years, passed into glory Monday July 2, 2018, in Colorado Springs, CO. She preferred using her middle name, Grace, and to all that knew her, it described her life.

She was born June 4, 1935 on a farm in rural Newtonia, MO. Grace met Marvin Donaldson in Springfield, Missouri and they married on January 25, 1956. She blessed many with the gift of her time, empathy, and a listening ear. She loved babies, hymns and genealogy. Her extensive research of family history is an enduring contribution for generations to come. Even more enduring is the living testimony of her faith in Jesus, God in flesh, the Suffering Savior who lived, died and was raised again, who gives life and life everlasting to all who believe.

She was preceded in death by her dear mother, Mary Elizabeth White (Hawk), her father, Ray White, her sister, Irma Rice, and her brothers, Harold and Silas Ray White.

Grace is survived by her husband of 62 years, Marvin Donaldson, her children and their spouses; Terri and (Andre) Gerner of Colorado Springs, Michael and (Catherine) Donaldson of Fairbanks, AK, Robin and (Jerry) Znetko, Prescott, Arizona; as well as her four grandsons: Andre Gerner, Joe Gerner, Max Donaldson, and Ti Donaldson;

A memorial gathering was held at her home in Colorado Springs on July 7, 2018. She will be laid to rest with her family in Stark City, MO at the Mound Chapel Cemetery on May 11, 2019. In memory of Grace, donations may be made to the Mound Chapel Cemetery Preservation Fund c/o Janet Montgomery, Secretary 27809 Kentucky Rd, Stark City, MO 64866.





Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2019

