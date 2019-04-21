Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olga Else Dreher-Wilson-Payne. View Sign

Dreher-Wilson-Payne

OLGA ELSE DREHER-WILSON-PAYNE

August 8, 1926 March 30, 2019

Olga Else Dreher-Wilson-Payne, 92, of Colorado Springs passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019.

She was born August 8, 1926 in Altdorf, Germany to Otto Dreher and Margarete Hupfer Dreher.

As a young woman she was involved with many sports. She especially loved ice skating and tennis. Olga trained for a short time to be a professional tennis player but her mother wanted her to be more domesticated, like herself and Olga's step-sisters. She did however keep a lifelong love for tennis and ice skating, watching it on television often. She was known to not answer the phone if she was watching a tennis match.

Olga met a wonderful soldier, Virgil Wilson, they married shortly after meeting. They had one son together and his name was Raymond.

Virgil brought his family to America, and they resided in the Stratton Meadows area in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Olga struggled to perfect her English speaking skills while in the United States.

She loved gardening and always had the most beautiful gardens and flowers in the neighborhood. She loved crafting and crocheting and also loved cooking and baking. Her most important job was to be a good mother and wife.

In April of 1972 Virgil passed away. As Olga was adjusting to being a widow, her only child, Raymond died in March of 1973. It is believed that Raymond had become a father before his passing.

In 1976, Olga married her second husband, Columbus (Bill) Payne. They began their new life together in Mt. Airy, North Carolina. Olga at that time was working for Brown-Wooten, and in her spare time she worked in their yard, creating many, many gardens of wild flowers.

The heat and humidity of North Carolina were too much for her, so in 1987 the couple moved back to Colorado, and settled in Widefield. Olga quickly resolved into being a housewife, making new friends and of course her love of gardening.

Bill was a very outgoing person, and together they were always busy doing something. The Payne's went to dances, family gatherings and were members of the Shriners. Cripple Creek was among one of their favorite places to visit, especially when Bill's brother and his wife, Gloria came to visit.

Bill passed away in May of 1989. Olga kept doing the things she loved, keeping the home clean & tidy, gardening and spending time with her friends.

Olga is survived by her sister-in-law, Gloria; and long-time, close friend, Mickie.

Olga Payne will be inurned at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home, Main Mausoleum ~ Alcove of Love, 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910 (719) 596-7990.

It is believed that Olga is survived by a grandson, if anyone has any information that can aid in finding him, please contact:

[email protected]







Dreher-Wilson-PayneOLGA ELSE DREHER-WILSON-PAYNEAugust 8, 1926 March 30, 2019Olga Else Dreher-Wilson-Payne, 92, of Colorado Springs passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019.She was born August 8, 1926 in Altdorf, Germany to Otto Dreher and Margarete Hupfer Dreher.As a young woman she was involved with many sports. She especially loved ice skating and tennis. Olga trained for a short time to be a professional tennis player but her mother wanted her to be more domesticated, like herself and Olga's step-sisters. She did however keep a lifelong love for tennis and ice skating, watching it on television often. She was known to not answer the phone if she was watching a tennis match.Olga met a wonderful soldier, Virgil Wilson, they married shortly after meeting. They had one son together and his name was Raymond.Virgil brought his family to America, and they resided in the Stratton Meadows area in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Olga struggled to perfect her English speaking skills while in the United States.She loved gardening and always had the most beautiful gardens and flowers in the neighborhood. She loved crafting and crocheting and also loved cooking and baking. Her most important job was to be a good mother and wife.In April of 1972 Virgil passed away. As Olga was adjusting to being a widow, her only child, Raymond died in March of 1973. It is believed that Raymond had become a father before his passing.In 1976, Olga married her second husband, Columbus (Bill) Payne. They began their new life together in Mt. Airy, North Carolina. Olga at that time was working for Brown-Wooten, and in her spare time she worked in their yard, creating many, many gardens of wild flowers.The heat and humidity of North Carolina were too much for her, so in 1987 the couple moved back to Colorado, and settled in Widefield. Olga quickly resolved into being a housewife, making new friends and of course her love of gardening.Bill was a very outgoing person, and together they were always busy doing something. The Payne's went to dances, family gatherings and were members of the Shriners. Cripple Creek was among one of their favorite places to visit, especially when Bill's brother and his wife, Gloria came to visit.Bill passed away in May of 1989. Olga kept doing the things she loved, keeping the home clean & tidy, gardening and spending time with her friends.Olga is survived by her sister-in-law, Gloria; and long-time, close friend, Mickie.Olga Payne will be inurned at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home, Main Mausoleum ~ Alcove of Love, 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910 (719) 596-7990.It is believed that Olga is survived by a grandson, if anyone has any information that can aid in finding him, please contact: Funeral Home Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home

3825 Airport Road

Colorado Springs , CO 80910

(719) 596-7990 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close