Cellini (USAF ret)COLONEL OLIVER "OLLIE" CELLINI (USAF RET)February 10, 1913 September 12, 2020Born in Chicago in February 1913, Colonel (USAF RET) Oliver "Ollie" Cellini slipped the bonds of this earth and reached out to touch the face of God on September 12, 2020 at the age of 107.Ollie is survived by his daughter Linda, grandson Darren Tucker (Dian), granddaughter Kimberley Hamel (Joe), step granddaughters Jessi Smith (Brian) and Jamie Cameron, four great granddaughters, Shelby and Riley Jurich, Kendyll and Arley Tucker.Ollie was a Hall of Fame wrestler in high school and college achieving NCAA championship status for Indiana University.He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 58 years, Bernice and his daughters Donna and Beverly Cellini.He served in the military for 32 years beginning with the Army and transitioning to the Army Air Corps in 1938. Over the course of 30 years he flew 60 different types of aircraft, almost all of which were high performance fighters or pursuit planes.Ollie served 18 months during WWII in China, under the command of General Chennault with the 14th Air Force Flying Tigers. He also spent 18 months in combat in Korea as commander of the 51st fighter wing.He was a highly decorated pilot receiving the Legion of Merit 4 times, the Distinguished Flying Cross 3 times, the Air Medal 6 times and a variety of lesser medals.Ollie was also an avid outdoorsman with a love of hunting, fishing, golf and was a champion skeet shooter.Services for Colonel Cellini will be at the Shrine of Remembrance on November 16, at 11:00. Inurnment will be at Pikes Peak National Cemetery the following day, November 17, also at 11:00.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to- Falcon Flight 11, Order of Daedalians, scholarship fund, P.O. Box 63234, Colorado Springs, CO, 80962.