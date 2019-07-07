Bennett
OLIVIA (RYLAND) BENNETT
July 1, 2019
Olivia Ryland Bennett was a free spirit and fancy lady who loved all of God's natural world and mother nature. She died peacefully, surrounded by family and loved ones on July 1st, 2019.
Olivia was the 1st Domestic Violence Probation Officer in Colo. Springs. She was a patroness of the arts and supported many charitable causes, including The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Children's Theatre, Colonial Dames, s, The C.S. Opera Guild and National Parks and Preservation. She attended the University of Arizona and was in the Pi Beta Phi Sorority.
Olivia had seven children, five grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She will be remembered by all as a kind, generous, and lovely mother, who fiercely protected all she loved.
Olivia is preceded in death by her grandmother, Gammie, her parents, John & Lucille Ryland, sons, Tom and Fred, and cousin, Harriet. She is survived by her brother, Dwight, cousins, Ann, Marilyn and Joan; children, Kate, Jeb, Molly, Jodie and Genna; grandchildren, Leila, Phillip, Rachael, Colt, and Ryland; and great-grandchildren, Sienna and Wilder.
Olivia's memorial service will be held on 12 July, 1 pm at Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St. C.S. CO. In lieu of gifts/flowers, it is Olivia's dying wish that people donate to their own .
Published in The Gazette on July 7, 2019