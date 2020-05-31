Oma Grace Peil
1930 - 2020
Peil
OMA GRACE PEIL
May 31, 1930
May 22, 2020
Oma Grace Peil, born 5-31-1930 in Sterling CO, passed away Friday 5-22-2020 peacefully at her granddaughter, Kim Whites, home where she spent her last 5 years. Oma joins her husband of 72 years Elmer Peil. Oma is survived by her daughter Vickey White and her son Gordon Peil and wife Nancy. Oma leaves behind 4 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 2 great , great grandchildren.She also leaves behind one sister Janet Rasmussen. Rest in Peace Oma you will be missed.



Published in The Gazette on May 31, 2020.
