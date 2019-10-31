Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oral Verna (Dunn) (Kirby) Allen. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Springs Community Church Send Flowers Obituary

(Kirby) (Dunn) Allen

ORAL VERNA (KIRBY) (DUNN) ALLEN

November 3, 1917 October 25, 2019

Oral Verna (Kirby) (Dunn) Allen, age 101, of Province Springs, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. One of six children, Oral was born in Colo, Iowa on Saturday, November 3, 1917 to Paul and Maude (Williamson) Kirby. Her family moved to Illinois where Oral would eventually meet her first husband, Frank Dunn, and would be blessed with three children, Richard, Ralph and Christine. After moving their family to Colorado in 1951, Frank passed away suddenly, and Oral began working the first of many jobs to support her children. After her retirement, Oral and her second husband, William Allen, enjoyed traveling throughout the country, and for over 26 years, she volunteered her time at the Penrose Community/St. Francis gift shop, bringing a smile to everyone's face. To Oral, "every day was a good day." This passion for life flourished in her work at the hospital. Oral was also a member of the Fleet Reserve Association Branch/Unit 59.

Oral was preceded in death by: her parents Paul and Maude, her siblings Myrtle, Howard, Pauline, and Robert, her first husband Frank, her second husband William, her sons Ralph and Richard, and her great-granddaughter Brittany.

She is survived by: her daughter Christine (Johnny), her grandchildren Carrie, Camie (Cody), Bill (Lee), Carrie (Lou), Troy (Patricia), and Steve (Kathy); her great-grandchildren Makaela, Lauren, Jon, Danielle, Kylie, Damion, Robbi, and Brandon, and her great-great grandchildren Alea, Ashtyn, Aydon, and Corbyn.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 3rd at Springs Community Church at 1:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made

to: St. Jude's, Vietnam Veterans, or Disabled Veterans.





