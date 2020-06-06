Lagbas-Umbower

ORIN LAGBAS-UMBOWER

06/06/1979

03/07/2020

Orin was born 06/06/1979 in Hadid, a small Teimanim village located between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem Israel. Her parents gave this world a precious gift of 40 years; she was the first of 6 incredible children. Orin's Ashkenazi grandparents were resilient survivors of the Holocaust whom she shared a unique instinctive connection with throughout her life. She likewise felt deeply connected to her Teimanim roots which she attributed her love of the natural world. Orin was a brilliant woman who perceived society and her place in it uniquely different than most from a very early age. She was not religious, but valued her heritage and considered herself as coequal to all people. Though Orin was a citizen of the United States and Israel, she considered herself a citizen of the world and perceived humanity as one huge family. Despite experiencing many hardships throughout her life, she chose to be joyful and to live life abundantly and harmoniously absent of hate, envy, or sorrow. Orin recognized and focused on the good in all people and believed that even the most troubled individuals can change and better themselves if they so choose. She was kind, generous, loyal and deeply cherished honesty and integrity. Orin was ingeniously creative and strove for excellence in everything that she pursued. She was modest and felt honored to share her creations and wisdom with others. Orin loved her family dearly and considered meaningful experiences with loved ones superior to any worldly priorities. She loved and cared for her American in-laws coequally to her Israeli family and shared a profound connection with her husband. In the days, hours and moments before her passing Orin shared meaningful connections with all of her siblings, mother and in-laws. At the time of Orin's passing she held her husbands hand and returned to the source from which she came after saying to her husband "I love you".







