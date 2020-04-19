Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Orpha (Mattix) Bowen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bowen

ORPHA "JEAN" (MATTIX) BOWEN

January 14, 1930 April 8, 2020

Jean Bowen was born on 14 January 1930 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to Harry E and Ida D (Allen) Mattix. She graduated from College High School in 1947.

Jean met Wilbur D (Bill) Bowen in November 1951. They married in St John's Catholic Church on 1 September 1952 and were happily married for 65 years.

During Bill's 20 years in the USAF they lived in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Georgia, Texas, New York, Florida, Washington DC, Germany, and Michigan, arriving in Colorado in 1969 where they spent the next half century.

Jean was employed as a secretary for Cities Service in Bartlesville until 1955 and with Civil Service until 1973. She then began a career as a school librarian, retiring from School District 11 in 1992.

Jean and Bill were both active in the Peterson AFB Chapel and volunteered with numerous charities including the Marian House and Christmas Unlimited. When not volunteering she loved crafting and bingo.

Although they had no children of their own, Jean and Bill considered everyone they met part of their family, whether they had 2 legs or 4.

On 8 April 2020 Jean left us to rejoin her beloved Bill. Aunt - you will be missed.

Funeral services to be scheduled later this year.





