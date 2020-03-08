Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Orrin Kent Haynes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

September 11, 1947 February 9, 2020

Orrin Kent Haynes (Kent), age 72, passed away in Colorado Springs on February 9th.

Kent was born to parents Orrin R. and Marjorie H. Haynes (Lyons) in Quincy, Illinois on September 11, 1947. Kent was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by three brothers Gary (Lenetta), Mark (Marta), and Bruce (Julie), a sister-in-law, Gladys, 4 nephews, 3 nieces, four great-nephews and four great-nieces.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 21st at 11 a.m. at Pikes Peak United Methodist Church, 2927 West Pikes Peak Ave. Colorado Springs. Lunch reception to follow (details to be provided at the church).

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Kent's honor to: Colorado Springs Little League, P.O. Box 76742, Colorado Springs, CO 80970





ORRIN KENT HAYNES

September 11, 1947 February 9, 2020

Orrin Kent Haynes (Kent), age 72, passed away in Colorado Springs on February 9th.

Kent was born to parents Orrin R. and Marjorie H. Haynes (Lyons) in Quincy, Illinois on September 11, 1947. Kent was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by three brothers Gary (Lenetta), Mark (Marta), and Bruce (Julie), a sister-in-law, Gladys, 4 nephews, 3 nieces, four great-nephews and four great-nieces.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 21st at 11 a.m. at Pikes Peak United Methodist Church, 2927 West Pikes Peak Ave. Colorado Springs. Lunch reception to follow (details to be provided at the church).

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Kent's honor to: Colorado Springs Little League, P.O. Box 76742, Colorado Springs, CO 80970

Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020

