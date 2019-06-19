Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Orville Carrington Beard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beard

ORVILLE CARRINGTON BEARD

July 13, 1933 - April 26, 2019

Orville died on April 26, 2019 at home in Colorado Springs, CO due to a bout with cancer.

He was born July 3, 1933 in Lynchburg, VA, the son of Wright Orville Beard and Ellen Mays Beard. He grew up and attended schools in Lynchburg, Arlington and Altavista, VA, graduating from high school at Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 and later graduated from the University of Northern Colorado. He taught and coached sports in high schools in Nebraska and Colorado until he retired. He will be fondly remembered for his love of football, gambling in Las Vegas and Cripple Creek, CO, and smoking his favorite cigars.

He was predeceased by his parents, and his previous wife of 39 years, Rita LaSalle Beard.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Eades Beard; a sister, Romayne Beard; a daughter, Cara Mullis (Randall); three sons, Michael F. Beard (Kelly), Shawn A. Beard (Kathy), Patrick C. Beard; ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In his later years, he had to deal with many health problems, including diabetes, dialysis, a kidney transplant, broken leg, and finally, cancer, and his family wishes to thank his many doctors, nurses, Hospice Abode, and other health care professionals for such excellent care.

A private family inurnment was held June 5, 2019 at Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Colorado Springs, CO.





BeardORVILLE CARRINGTON BEARDJuly 13, 1933 - April 26, 2019Orville died on April 26, 2019 at home in Colorado Springs, CO due to a bout with cancer.He was born July 3, 1933 in Lynchburg, VA, the son of Wright Orville Beard and Ellen Mays Beard. He grew up and attended schools in Lynchburg, Arlington and Altavista, VA, graduating from high school at Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 and later graduated from the University of Northern Colorado. He taught and coached sports in high schools in Nebraska and Colorado until he retired. He will be fondly remembered for his love of football, gambling in Las Vegas and Cripple Creek, CO, and smoking his favorite cigars.He was predeceased by his parents, and his previous wife of 39 years, Rita LaSalle Beard.He is survived by his wife, Patricia Eades Beard; a sister, Romayne Beard; a daughter, Cara Mullis (Randall); three sons, Michael F. Beard (Kelly), Shawn A. Beard (Kathy), Patrick C. Beard; ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.In his later years, he had to deal with many health problems, including diabetes, dialysis, a kidney transplant, broken leg, and finally, cancer, and his family wishes to thank his many doctors, nurses, Hospice Abode, and other health care professionals for such excellent care.A private family inurnment was held June 5, 2019 at Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Colorado Springs, CO. Published in The Gazette on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close