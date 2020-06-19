Serna
PABLO "PAUL" SERNA
January 6, 1933 June 5, 2020
Retired CMSgt Pablo Serna passed away June 5, 2020 at the age of 87.
He was born in San Antonio, Texas to Maria and Luis Serna. He left high school early to join the Air Force in 1949. He excelled at mathematics and was bilingual so was immediately assigned to encryption technology. Eventually his career evolved to electronic communications and then satellite tracking. He witnessed the advance of communication technology during his life from radio as a teenager, to monitoring Sputnik 1 while serving in Turkey, to ZOOM video chats near the end of his life. He travelled the world, both during his 29-year military career and afterwards, visiting 4 continents in all.
His first wife Christine was from France, and Pablo loved visiting the extended family there. After Christine died he remarried and moved from Colorado Springs back to Texas where he is survived by his second wife Kathleen of Wimberley.
He is also survived by 4 daughters: Pauline, Veronica, Caroline, and Chrissy; 9 grandsons: Christopher, Nathan, Callum, Timothy, Kieran, Zachary, Randall, Garrett, and Matthew; one granddaughter Natalia; one great granddaughter Poppy; three stepsons: Federico and Godsons Paul and Phillip. He was preceded in death by many siblings; his only surviving sibling Phyllis was a faithful sister to the end. He has many surviving nieces, nephews, and cousins in Texas and Mexico.
Pablo's life was full of adventure and spirit! He was always one to enjoy a family gathering, Mexican music, and good food; and he loved playing games from Pinochle to Roulette. His hearty laughter and encouraging words will be missed.
Funeral Mass will be on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, Colorado Springs, CO, followed by inurnment at St. Mary's Cathedral at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Services are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online guest registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 19, 2020.