Jones
PAMELA A JONES
August 15, 1943 February 5, 2020
Pamela A. Jones, was born in Portland, Oregon on August 15, 1943 and passed away in Colorado Springs, Colorado on February 5, 2020. Pamela is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dr. Harold L. Jones and her daughters, Rhiannon Gallagher and Dorrie Munhall, as well as their families. To learn more about her amazing and generous life, go to the full obituary at Swan-Law's website, dignitymemorial.com
Published in The Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020