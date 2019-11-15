Braswell
PAMELA ANN BRASWELL
July 7, 1960
November 9, 2019
Pamela Braswell, age 59, passed away on Saturday, November 9th, 2019. She was a resident of Colorado Springs for 23 years. She was responsible for feeding children throughout D20 for over 20 years.
Pamela was born on July 7, 1960 to Paul and Lavon Chapin in Kansas City, Kansas. Pamela was fond of watching the Broncos and Rockies games. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and loved Colorado.
She is survived by her children: Tiffany and Tasha, her sister Paula and her grandchildren, Grace, Abigail, Layla and Carter. She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandchild Marlee and her niece Courtney.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, November 15th, 2019 at Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E Fountain Boulevard. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at Shrine of Remembrance.
Online Condolences: ShrineOfRemembrance.com
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019