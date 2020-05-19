Norwood

PAMELA "MIMI" ANN (TALLEY) NORWOOD

April 7, 1948

May 13, 2020

Pamela Ann "Mimi" (Talley) Norwood, age 72, formerly of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away May 13, 2020.

Pamela Talley was born April 7, 1948 to Harry Edward Talley and Charlotte Irene (Thomas) Talley in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She graduated from Glenwood Springs High School in 1966. Pam married Ronny Joe Norwood on April 7, 1970. They raised three sons together, and remained committed to each other for 46 years until his death in 2016.

Pamela Norwood was preceded in death by her husband Ronny Norwood, mother Charlotte Talley, sister Sharon Jorgensen, and her son Todd Norwood. She is survived by her father, Ed Talley and his wife Evelyn of Madill, OK, sister Deanna Rahm of Guthrie, OK, son Dwan Norwood and his wife Jennifer of New Hope, MN, son Mark Norwood of Colorado Springs, CO, and grandchildren Tyler Norwood, Jonathan Norwood, Sophia Norwood, Charlotte Norwood, and Eileen Norwood.







