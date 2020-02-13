Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Ann Zadel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Zadel

PAMELA ANN ZADEL

11/16/1961 - 2/4/2020

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Church, Palm Desert, CA. for Pamela Ann Zadel. Pam was born in Colorado on Nov. 16, 1961 and passed on Feb. 4, 2020 in Cathedral City, CA. Pamela was employed with World Affairs Council of the Desert and Panco in Indio. Prior to her moving to La Quinta 6 yrs ago, she was office manager for a large Dental Office in Colorado Springs. Pam also served as a Eucharistic Minister at 11AM Sunday Masses at Sacred Heart Church in Palm Desert. She is survived by her uncle, William A. Zadel of Parowan, Utah, and step-mother, Carol Zadel of La Quinta, CA. She was preceded in death by her mother, Frances E. (Berry) Zadel, and father, Robert F. Zadel. Monsignor Howard Lincoln will officiate the Mass.





