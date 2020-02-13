Pamela Ann Zadel

Obituary
Zadel
PAMELA ANN ZADEL
11/16/1961 - 2/4/2020
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Church, Palm Desert, CA. for Pamela Ann Zadel. Pam was born in Colorado on Nov. 16, 1961 and passed on Feb. 4, 2020 in Cathedral City, CA. Pamela was employed with World Affairs Council of the Desert and Panco in Indio. Prior to her moving to La Quinta 6 yrs ago, she was office manager for a large Dental Office in Colorado Springs. Pam also served as a Eucharistic Minister at 11AM Sunday Masses at Sacred Heart Church in Palm Desert. She is survived by her uncle, William A. Zadel of Parowan, Utah, and step-mother, Carol Zadel of La Quinta, CA. She was preceded in death by her mother, Frances E. (Berry) Zadel, and father, Robert F. Zadel. Monsignor Howard Lincoln will officiate the Mass.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
