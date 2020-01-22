Jordon Porter
PAMELA DORIS JORDON PORTER
July 26, 1960
January 16, 2020
Pamela Doris Jordon Porter was born on July 26, 1960 to Joseph Jordon and the late Martha Jean Johnson Jordon in Dayton, Ohio. She departed this life for eternal rest on January 16, 2020 at Penrose Hospital. She leaves us to join her mother, Martha Jordon and sister, Ronita Kelly.
Pam served as a Budget Analyst for the Department of the Army. At the time of her death she worked for the 1st Space Brigade, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command at Fort Carson, Colorado. She had over 40 years of government service.
In her life she valued God, her children, grandchildren and her family. She was always there to listen, encourage, and help in any way she could, oftentimes putting the needs of others before herself. She always had a smile and a kind word for everyone that she came in contact with. She was definitely a blessing to all who knew her.
She leaves to cherish her sweet spirit her children, Tiffany G. Porter of Columbus, Ohio, Elias D. Porter of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandchildren, Traevon Leak and Jourdan Lewis of Columbus, Ohio; father, Joseph Jordan of Dayton, Ohio; siblings, Patricia Graham and Angela Jordon both of Dayton, Ohio, Shelia Jordon of Las Vegas, Nevada, Deborah (Michael) Bailey of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and James (Beverly) White of Huber Heights, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Pam's immediate family would like to add a special expression of gratitude to Ms. Clara Pride, Colonel (Retired) Jennifer
Buckhouse, Phyllis Baez, Gloria Stroud, and Debbie Garcia.
Visitation will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9am-10am at Angelus Chapel Funeral Home, 1104 S. Circle Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80910. Her homegoing celebration will immediately follow at 10:00 am. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020