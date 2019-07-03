Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela (Dopp) Jarka. View Sign Service Information Mountain View Mortuary 2350 Montebello Square Drive Colorado Springs , CO 80918 (719)-590-8922 Send Flowers Obituary

Jarka

PAMELA (DOPP) JARKA

June 28, 2019

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Calvin Dopp Jr and Paul.

A visitation will be at Mountain View Mortuary located at 2350 Montebello Square Dr. Colorado Springs, CO on Sunday, July 07, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Pamela Jarka, 61, of Monument, CO, beloved wife and cherished mother went to her final reward surrounded by her immediate family after a long illness on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.

Pamela was born at Ft. Belvoir Hospital in Alexandria, VA to Lt. Col. Calvin S. Dopp and Margaret (Pope).

With her family, she was able to travel the world at a very young age, living in Japan, Iran and several places in the US. She married her husband of 42 years, Daniel, at the Air Force Academy Chapel in 1977 and took off on a continued life of travel.

Pamela spent her adult life ensuring that each new generation of children received a solid start in the world of education. She was a founding staff member of Tri-Lakes Community Preschool in Monument and the Executive Director for almost 20 years.

She was a well-known and well-loved face in the entire Tri-Lakes area and was constantly stopped by present and former students and parents in stores and restaurants around town with the cry: "It's Miss Pam! Let's say hello!" Just think of the hundreds if not thousands of young people she influenced to higher achievement in learning is impressive. She also taught or started schools in California, North Dakota, Texas and Virginia prior to returning to Colorado after her husband's Air Force retirement.

She is survived by her loving husband, Daniel Jarka, her devoted children, Jessica L. Jarka (Libby) of Renton, WA and James D. Jarka (Marisa) of Thornton, CO. Also survived by her brother-in-law, Robert Jarka (Kathleen) of Lombard, IL and the lights of her life, her two grandsons, Cash P. Jarka and Waylon R. Jarka of Renton, WA as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews and her sister, Jane Nici of Woodmoor, CO.

As far as the family is concerned, her greatest achievement was a blessing us with the greatest wife and most loving mother we could ever hope to have. She had a kind word or deed for nearly everyone she met, held no grudges and was simply loved by everyone she met.

A service celebrating a life well lived will be held at the Cadet Chapel on the Air Force Academy grounds in the same location as her marriage on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at the Academy Cemetery. All friends and family are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a contribution in Pamela's name be made to Tri-Lakes Community Preschool P.O. Box 1047, Monument, CO 80132.

"We were together, I forget the rest." -Walt Wittman







