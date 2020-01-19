Graves
PAMELA MAE GRAVES
September 25, 1952
January 13, 2020
Pamela Mae Graves 67, was born on September 25, 1952 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Pamela was called to be with the lord on January 13, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Pam resided in Colorado Springs her entire life. She worked and retired in micro electronics, and later retired again from Brookdale assisted living. She enjoyed gardening, watching the Denver Broncos, vacationing, cuddling her four-legged babies, and loved having her family around. Pam was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and lived for each and every one of them.
Pam is survived by her children, Wayne Lott and Tarra Galvadon, her son-in-law Carlos Galvadon, her grandchildren, Tiffanylynn Galvadon, Christopher Galvadon, Brian Galvadon, and Isabella Galvadon, and her great grandchildren, Carlos Rachall, Sabrina Rachall, Christopher Galvadon, Cruz Galvadon, and Cevion Galvadon. She of course wouldn't want us to forget her furbabies, Ebony, Lexi, and Lil Blue.
Pam is preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Pansy Graves, her brother, Harris Graves, her grandmother, Dorthy Henderson (mema), her granddaughter, Angel Galvadon, and her fur babies, Tasha Lou and Cinnamon.
Pam will be dearly missed and will never be forgotten.
Services will be held at Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home (3825 Airport Rd. Colorado Springs, CO 80910) on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at 1 p.m. There will be a reception following the services at Vida en Victoria Church (1050 S. Academy Blvd. Suite 100. Colorado Springs, CO 80910)
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020