Butcher

PATRICIA A. BUTCHER

March 13, 1935 August 28, 2020

Patricia A Butcher, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, mother, wife, and grandmother, passed away on August 28th, 2020. Patricia was born in Jane Lew, West Virginia, to parents Arnette and Oleta Hitt. She has 4 Children, (deceased) Deborah Ann Opshal, Twins, David Michael Butcher, (deceased) Darrell Scott Butcher, and Kenneth Mack Butcher of Bartelsville OK. As well as 5 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren. She was married to David Marshall Butcher for 67 years, they met at 4-H camp in Jackson Mill, West Virginia. She was retired from the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (Aafes), where she spent 24 years, mostly store management at the Air Force Academy, including the cadet store, Peterson Air Force Base and Fort Carson. She was President of the Retiree's Association, for many years. A 1953 Graduate of Jane Lew High School, where she was salutatorian of her class. Her hobbies included, reading special edition books and scrabble. She loved her family deeply and Christmas was her favorite holiday. Patricia was a resident of Colorado Springs for 51 years. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store