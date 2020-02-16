Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Alicemarie (McKinley) Armstrong. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Armstrong

PATRICIA ALICEMARIE (MCKINLEY) ARMSTRONG

January 14, 1931 February 6, 2020

Pat was born January 14, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan to the union of Richard McKinley and Alice (Boassaly McKinley) Williams. She was called to her heavenly home on February 6, 2020, while surrounded by loved ones.

Patricia married Major Lloyd R. Armstrong, USAF (Ret.) on September 14, 1957 in San Francisco, CA. Being a military spouse, she was well traveled. They moved to Colorado Springs, CO in 1968 when he was stationed at Ent Air Force Base. Upon retirement they made Colorado Springs their home. They were active members in many facets of the local community. Patricia served on multiple committees with the Colorado Springs Branch of the NAACP. She was also an active member of The Daughters of Kadesia Court #162 masonic organization. Patricia volunteered with the Urban League, Head Start, and the Hillside Community Center during the early phases of their existence. She encouraged others to vote during the elections, and served as an election poll judge for many years.

Patricia was a long-time member of St. Raphael's Episcopal Church in Colorado Springs. She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd R. Armstrong (Major USAF ret,); her mother, Alice (Boassaly McKinley) Williams; father, Richard McKinley; uncles Johnny and Alec Boassaly; beloved cousins Theodore Sedawie and Sandra (Wiart) Wachter. She leaves to cherish her memory her niece, Shirley Lundy of Texas; and cousins: Ruth, Laura, Marke, Carle, Jeff, Maurice, and Raoul; her close friend Viola Daniels, of Colorado Springs; and a host of friends. Everyone who knew Patricia admired her strength and positive attitude.

A service of remembrance will be planned at a future date (details will be made available on the Swan-Law website,





