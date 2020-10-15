1938 - 2020 / 1935 - 2020
Patricia Marie Vacik(Keenan) and Arnold Wayne Vacik passed away this July 2020, weeks apart from one another after 60 years of marriage. Known by everyone as "Pat & Arnie," Pat was 81 years old and Arnie was 85 years old. Nearly lifelong companions, they built a strong family and leave behind their children Jim, Linda, Suzanne and Steven along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pat and Arnie were both born and raised in Chicago but traveled widely. Their adventurous spirits led them to Germany, Kenya, and numerous cities throughout the United States. Pat and Arnie loved to share stories of their globetrotting experiences, encouraging family and friends to follow in their footsteps and even acting as seasoned tour guides. The couple also dedicated a significant part of their lives towards others and the service of their country. Arnie was a proud Army veteran having achieved the rank of Master Warrant Officer retiring after 37 years and Pat worked as a civil servant. Their Catholic faith and the church community were important to Pat and Arnie throughout their lives. Through their service, faith and volunteering, they made lasting friendships worldwide.
Pat and Arnie's family invite all their friends and family to gather on May 27, 2021 in Colorado Springs to celebrate their lives and lasting memory. Please email: TheVacikFamily@gmail.com
for details regarding the memorial service. Additionally, we welcome your thoughts, stories, and photos if you would like to send them via email.