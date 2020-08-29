1/1
Patricia Ann Bachicha
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bachicha
PATRICIA ANN BACHICHA
January 15, 1941 August 24, 2020
Patricia (Nuanes) Bachicha born to Henry & Jessie Nuanes (deceased) in Albuquerque, New Mexico January 15, 1941. Patricia departed this life August 24, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to cherish her memory: Brother Henry Nuanes and wife Ginger; Sister Isabel (deceased) and her husband Eusebio Duran. Children Donald and Tammy (wife) and Lisa Vizconde, Rosemary Graves (deceased) and Deborah Baca (deceased) 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and many others who loved her. We will celebrate Patricia's life on August 31, 2020, 10:00am at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 6455 Brook Park Dr. C/S,CO In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St Patrick Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved