Bachicha

PATRICIA ANN BACHICHA

January 15, 1941 August 24, 2020

Patricia (Nuanes) Bachicha born to Henry & Jessie Nuanes (deceased) in Albuquerque, New Mexico January 15, 1941. Patricia departed this life August 24, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to cherish her memory: Brother Henry Nuanes and wife Ginger; Sister Isabel (deceased) and her husband Eusebio Duran. Children Donald and Tammy (wife) and Lisa Vizconde, Rosemary Graves (deceased) and Deborah Baca (deceased) 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and many others who loved her. We will celebrate Patricia's life on August 31, 2020, 10:00am at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 6455 Brook Park Dr. C/S,CO In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St Patrick Church.







