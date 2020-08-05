As her daughter, a girl couldn't have asked for a better mother. She was a friend, a mentor, and a shining light. Not only to me, but to all those around her. While this world is a little bit darker with her gone, the next is certainly brighter. I miss you every day Mom. I can't wait until we can be together again. I love you Patty Petunia! Bigger than the whole wide world!

Jenni Young

Family