Patricia Ann (Gaynor) Bergeron
1950 - 2020
PATRICIA ANN (GAYNOR ) BERGERON
July 9, 2020 March 4, 1950
Patricia Ann Gaynor Bergeron, passed away in a hospice facility in Beaufort SC, during the early morning hours of July 9, 2020 after fighting a 16-year battle with Scleroderma.
She was born on March 4, 1950 in Manchester NH, to Dorothy Ann Norberg Gaynor and Joseph Patrick Gaynor.
Patti spent her early years in Manchester, where she attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help School and Immaculata High School, Class of 1968.
After high school, she attended Plymouth State University, where she met her husband Doug. They married on June 5, 1971 and started a family, having two daughters, Jennifer and Megan, During the first few years of their marriage, Patti and Doug built their first home in Windham, NH. They then settled in Stowe, VT where they owned and operated a country store.
While living in Vermont, Patti and the girls spent many summers in Lake Placid, NY where Jennifer trained as a figure skater, and Megan played tennis.
Figure skating would eventually relocate them to Colorado Springs, CO, where she lived for 31 years. While in Colorado Springs, Patti worked with Doug building their successful insurance business, unless her first job as a loving mother took her away.
Patti enjoyed hiking and biking the beautiful mountains of Colorado, as well as downhill skiing in Snowmass. When she was not enjoying the mountains, she loved playing with her West Highland Terriers, Reagan, Lincoln and Madison whom she loved dearly.
Patti was an avid traveler, visiting several European countries; Italy, United Kingdom, Ireland and France as well as New Zealand, Australia, Bahamas, Hawaii, Belize, and Mexico. Along with her husband Doug, she also traveled the United States from the Pacific Coast Highway to the Florida Keys, visiting: Yosemite, Yellowstone, The Badlands, Mount Rushmore, Grand Canyon and Crazy Horse, just to mention a few. Patti loved photography and during her travels did some crazy things to get the right picture like chasing Buffalo and Elk, swimming with dolphins and exploring the deep oceans off the coast of Maui by submarine.
Patti turned heads in her formal gowns while attending the opera, business functions and charitable events. She also looked amazing while riding horseback through the mountains of Colorado, Wyoming and even across a volcano in Hawaii.
In recent years, due to Patti' s health, they retired to a lower elevation, and settled in St Helena Island, SC.
Patti leaves behind her loving husband of 49 years, Doug and their daughters Jennifer Young of Tigard, OR and Megan Schnoor of St Helena, SC, as well as her granddaughter Cassidy and her grandson Zachary; five sisters; Ellen Dionne of Nashua, NH, Susan Jean of Manchester, NH, Deborah Mijal of Goffstown, NH, Judy Johnson of Goffstown, NH and Jo-Ann Gaynor of Manchester, NH; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
A private service was held in Beaufort per Patti's wishes and a Celebration of Life to be held on a future day.
Memorial donations can be made in Patti's name to Scleroderma.org, (Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923. To make a gift by phone call 1-800-722-4673.)



Published in The Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 3, 2020
Susan Carrier
Friend
August 3, 2020
Barbara Lupien
Friend
August 2, 2020
As her daughter, a girl couldn't have asked for a better mother. She was a friend, a mentor, and a shining light. Not only to me, but to all those around her. While this world is a little bit darker with her gone, the next is certainly brighter. I miss you every day Mom. I can't wait until we can be together again. I love you Patty Petunia! Bigger than the whole wide world!
Jenni Young
Family
August 2, 2020
I really miss you mom. I love you so so much. Thanks for being a amazing mom. I love you always and forever. I'll try too take good care of Dad for you. Love you mom.
Megan Schnoor
Daughter
August 2, 2020
August 2, 2020
Our sympathies to the Gaynor Family on the loss of Patti. May pleasant memories sustain you in this difficult time.
Cheryl and Rick Quintal
Friend
August 2, 2020
Patti fought a tremendous battle with Scheraderma and then God’s finger touch her and she slept. You will be missed greatly. Thankful for the great care provided by her loving husband Doug. Love you always.
Your sister, Debbie
Deborah Mijal
Sister
August 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful sister. We will love you and miss you always.
Jo-Ann Gaynor
Family
