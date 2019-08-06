Feltner

PATRICIA ANN FELTNER

August 1, 1951

July 27, 2019

Patricia Ann Feltner was taken to heaven on July 27, 2019 where she was meet by her family that proceeded her in death James & Betty McGee, her 2 children Cassandra, and Terry Hasty. She lost her fight with COPD as well as other health problems and was at home with family when she passed. Some of her enjoyments included family, fishing, hunting and gardening. She is survived by a Brother Jim Mcgee, her 6 children Scott Hasty, Josephine Kinnamon, Michael Hasty, Bobbi Ellsworth, Betty Pack and Katherine Montoya. She had Juanita Pack and 20 other Grandchildren , as well as 7 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed and loved by many. We can rest knowing she is up fishing next to Grandpa and they can catch the big one in beautiful lake in heaven.





