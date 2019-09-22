Patricia Ann (Hodgson) Frawley (1933 - 2019)
Frawley
PATRICIA ANN (HODGSON) FRAWLEY
June 25, 1933 September 14, 2019
Patricia A. Frawley, 86, died on September 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She was born on June 25, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York.
Patricia is survived by her children, Michael (Lynne), Susan and Pamela (Mike); and six grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Patricia's memory may be made to the , ().
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
