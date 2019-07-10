Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Upton

PATRICIA ANN UPTON

May 8, 1955

July 2, 2019

Patty was a longtime resident of Colorado Springs living in the Pikes Peak region for over 60 years. Patty was employed at Digital/Compaq/Hewlett Packard for over 39 years and enjoyed performing engineering activities on multiple projects over the duration of her employment.

Patty loved the outdoors participating in softball, fly fishing and attending numerous Bronco and Rockies games becoming an avid fan.

Patty is survived by her mother Lillian Upton of Colorado Springs, her brother John Upton of Denver, her sister Marian Mahaffee and nephew Marc Mahaffee of Charlotte, North Carolina. Patty loved animals and cared for numerous personal pets in addition to enjoying her volunteer efforts with the Pikes Peak Humane Society her favorite charity. She will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate to have met her.





Published in The Gazette from July 10 to July 12, 2019

