Wehde

PATRICIA ANN (MAHAN) WEHDE

November 29, 1944 September 7, 2020

Patricia Ann Wehde (Mahan) passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Patricia (Patsy) was born to Edward and Marie Mahan in Yankton, South Dakota on November 29, 1944. Her family later moved to Sioux City, Iowa where Patsy was raised and graduated from Heelan High School. She married Ronald Wehde on April 15, 1967. In 1971, they moved to Colorado Springs and together they raised four children. She worked as a bookkeeper and owned a beauty salon. Patsy enjoyed bowling, crocheting, video poker, canning, playing cards with her friends, and skydiving. She was involved with her bible study group and loved to fuss over family. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Marie Mahan. She is survived by her four children; Mark Wehde (Jennifer), Tim Wehde, RJ Wehde (Doris), and Elizabeth Pryka (Kirk); four grandchildren; Kilian Wehde (Amanda & Kilian's mother Dorinda), Mark Wehde Jr., Jordyn Wehde, and Ethan Pryka; four brothers; Tim Mahan (Carole), Tom Mahan (Janet), Mike Mahan (Karen), Ed (Tammy) Mahan; one sister; Jeanne Flowers (Steve); and numerous nieces and nephews.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store