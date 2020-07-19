1/1
Patricia (Edwards) Bradley
1933 - 2020
Bradley
PATRICIA (EDWARDS ) BRADLEY
March 28, 1933
July 14, 2020
Patricia Bradley died July 14, 2020 in Fort Collins, CO from heart failure.
Patricia was born March 28, 1933 in Gardner, Tennessee to Roy and Allene Edwards. She was the oldest of two children. She married B. Dwight Bradley in 1950. They lived in Martin, Tennessee and Fort Jackson, South Carolina until 1958 when they moved to Manitou Springs, Colorado where she raised her four sons and lived for over 40 years.
Patricia was employed by Manitou Springs School District 14 for 30 years, most of that time as the secretary to the Superintendent. She was a fixture in the community, and she could easily be found in the stands at the football field on Friday nights wearing her signature green and gold hat. She had many friends in the Manitou Springs and Colorado Springs communities, and she was active in the Community Congregational Church in Manitou. She was a member of the Chapter K PEO and the Columbine Cuties Red Hat Society.
In retirement, Pat moved to Fort Collins and lived at Parkwood Estates. An employee at Parkwood said Pat was known as the "Mayor" because of her heavy involvement in that community. Patricia loved the Lord and her family knows that she is now pain-free and dancing with Jesus.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband Dwight and sons Dwight Jr. and Scott. She is survived by a brother, Charles (Linda) Edwards of Athens Georgia, son Steve (Sheralyn) Bradley of Fort Collins, son Bryan (Chris) Bradley of Arvada, CO, daughter in law Diane Bradley of Fort Collins, 10 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
A small service will be held in Fort Collins in the coming weeks, and a larger memorial is tentatively planned in Manitou Springs in the summer of 2021. Please visit www.VesseyFuneralService.com for up to date service information and leave a memory or condolence for the family.



Published in The Gazette on Jul. 19, 2020.
