Pat worked for many years at Walter Drake as a print buyer, which is where she met the love of her life. She married John Arthur Bridges in 1995 and moved to Oklahoma to start their life together. Pat and John were involved in many bowling leagues and enjoyed playing golf together every chance they got. Many trips back to Colorado ended up on the golf course with friends and family. In 24 years of marriage, they never left each other's side all the while laughing and loving the entire way.

March 23, 1949

June 20, 2019

PATRICIA BRIDGES

On June 20, 2019 Patricia was summoned home to be with Our Lord in Heaven, leaving behind so many friends and family who loved her and already miss her dearly.

She was born March 23, 1949 to Albert Lee and Teresina (Tafoya) Vasquez in Colorado Springs. Pat was the 3rd oldest of 12 children, participated in many sports in High School and continued afterwards with softball, bowling and golf. She had an amazing love of family and life.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Louisa Vasquez and Christina Ritenour, brothers, Robert Vasquez and Joseph Vasquez, and stepdaughter Dayna Lovelady. She is survived by her loving husband, John Bridges and beautiful stepdaughter Dawn Vance. She has three incredible sons and their wives. Duane and Sabine Starke, Don and Amanda Starke, and Michael and Joanna Starke. Her amazing siblings Lola Whitaker, Dolores Bretzel, Florence Carey, Grace Kingston, Albert Vasquez, Adelia Berg and Beatrice Dickson and their husbands and families. She has twelve grandchildren, two great grandchildren and nieces, nephews, countless relatives and friends she leaves behind in Oklahoma and Colorado. Patricia loved all of you immensely and anyone who knew her or came in contact with her was a better person for it. She will greatly be missed.

A rosary will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2318 N Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, Colorado, on July 12, 2019 at 9:00 am followed by a mass to celebrate this beautiful lady at 10:00 am with a reception to follow at the church.





