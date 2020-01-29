Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia (Bordelon) Burnham. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Mountainview United Methodist Church Woodland Park , CO View Map Calling hours Following Services Mountainview United Methodist Church Woodland Park , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Burnham

PATRICIA "PAT" (BORDELON ) BURNHAM

July 17, 1954 December 28, 2019

Patricia (Pat) Bordelon Burnham passed away December 28, 2019 in her home in Divide, CO.

Pat was born in Alexandria, LA on July 17, 1954 to Edmund and Theresa Bordelon. As a young girl, she loved to rabbit and squirrel hunt with her brother and their dogs, Leroy and Slick. Pat always wanted to travel. Her first experience at striking out was at the age of 8. While visiting with relatives, she was impatient and asking to go home. Her dad jokingly said, "well go." Anyone that knew Pat, knew she had a hard head. They went looking for her and discovered her walking home!

Pat graduated from Tioga High School in 1972. She then attended Alexandria Vocational School. She graduated as an LPN in 1974. She touched many lives during her 29 years as a LPN. She worked many years as a labor and delivery nurse at Huey P Long hospital. She once delivered a baby in an elevator. The mother was so touched by her kindness, she named her baby boy Patrick, after Pat. Everyone that met her said she was always friendly and had a smile on her face.

Pat met Jerry Burnham in Pineville, Louisiana and they were married on June 3, 1983. They were married for 36 years. Pat loved puzzles, word searches, westerns (especially John Wayne movies), country music, yellow roses and unicorns. She also collected Boyds Bears.

Pat and Jerry loved to travel. With RV in tow they traveled all over the United States with their dog Sadie and later with Dasani. Pat started having medical problems in 2003. Despite having medical problems, she and Jerry continued to travel. Pat has visited 41 out of the 50 states.

Pat was a member of Mountainview United Methodist Church in Woodland Park, CO. Post 11411 Auxiliary in Florissant, CO and the Woodland Park Senior Organization in Woodland Park, CO.

Pat was preceded in death by her grandparents Lillian Cedus (Old Pop), Laura Thomasee Cedus (Old Mom), her dad Edmund Bordelon and her service dog Sadie.

Pat is survived by her husband Jerry Burnham and dog Dasani, mother Theresa Bordelon of Alexandria LA, brother Joe Bordelon and wife Jeanie of Deville LA, sister Liz

Pat will be missed by family and friends. She always had a story or joke to tell.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 am at Mountainview United Methodist Church, Woodland Park, CO. The Reverend Michael Gore will officiate. There will be a reception at the church immediately following the service. Interment will be at Pikes Peak National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to either Mountainview United Methodist Church 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park, CO 80863, Woodland Park Senior Organization PO Box 5813, Woodland Park, CO 80866 or Post 11411 Auxiliary PO Box 84, Florissant, CO 80816.







