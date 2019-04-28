Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Irene Kiley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



PATRICIA IRENE KILEY

December 8, 1935 April 12, 2019

Patricia (Pat and Patsy to all who knew her well) passed away at her home at the age of 83 with family by her side. Patsy had a big beautiful life where she was so loved.

Pat was born December 8, 1935. Pat attended Palmer High School and then went on to continue her education at Colorado College. She graduated with honors and received her bachelor's degree.

Pat went to work for Pueblo County as a social worker and made a huge difference in people's lives. Pat retired after twenty-seven years of dedicated work in that community. She was intelligent and ahead of the time in the workforce as a female and was very successful.

Pat had three children and was an excellent wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, friend and employee. She has six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Patsy would be described by anyone who knew her as gentle, loving and giving. No one ever heard her say a cross word about anyone. She would do anything for her friends and, above all, her family. Patsy enjoyed golf, going to arts and crafts fairs, making crafts, and her amazing skill was china painting. Her kindness was what everyone loved about her.

A private family celebration for her life was held on April 19, 2019 where her family gathered, shared stories, and had a meal together as she wanted.

Patricia will be very missed by friends and especially her big beautiful family.

Full obituary at tsfs.co







