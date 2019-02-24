Brown
PATRICIA J. BROWN
May 1, 1936
February 17, 2019
Patricia began her journey May 1, 1936 and was a second generation native to Colorado Springs. She graduated from Colorado Springs High School in 1954. She was proudly married for 60 years to her childhood sweetheart, Homer L. Brown, Jr., who proceeded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Susan L. Gallivan, one daughter, Victoria J. Leiker (Blake) and one granddaughter, Amanda J. Leiker (Andrew), all of Colorado Springs. She completed her journey February 17, 2019. A memorial service will be held February 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Blunt Mortuary to be followed by a graveside service in Crystal Valley Cemetery and a small reception at Pikes Peak United Methodist Church.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019