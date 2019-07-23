Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Jo Burkepile. View Sign Service Information Dove-Witt Family Mortuary 6630 South US Highway Fountain , CO 80817 (719)-390-4906 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Dove-Witt Family Mortuary 6630 South US Highway Fountain , CO 80817 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Send Flowers Obituary

Burkepile

PATRICIA JO BURKEPILE

July 10, 1935

July 19, 2019

Patricia Jo Burkepile, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019, she was the wife of Delmar Q. Burkepile who preceded her in death. She was born on July 10, 1935 in Dayton, OH. She moved to Colorado 1950 with her parents Arthur and Aletha Fannin. She graduated from Manitou High School in 1953 where she and her husband Delmar were High school sweethearts. They were married November 25, 1953. They were married for 59 years before Delmar passed. Two daughters; Debra Burkepile Beckett (Don) and Cheryl Burkepile Poole (Gary), two grandchildren; Brandon Gostnell (Julie) and Christina Wengerd (Eugene), six great- grandchildren Shaun, Zachary, Zoe, Issac, Jayden and Caleb, survive her. Several nieces and nephews. She was a secretary for school district #3 for 20 years at North Elementary and King Elementary. She retired in 1989. She loved to go camping with her husband and family. She liked to travel.

Visitation will be held at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Crystal Valley Cemetery, Manitou Springs, CO. In lieu of flowers donate to Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative.







