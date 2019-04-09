Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Joan Marzolf. View Sign

Marzolf

PATRICIA JOAN MARZOLF

March 14, 1942

April 6, 2019

On April 6th, 2019 heaven's doors opened and received the most beautiful angel. Surrounded by her doting and grateful family, Patricia Joan Marzolf of Colorado Springs passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer. A class act from the very start, Pat embodied a faithful spirit and brought grace to every aspect of her life. She lived simply and authentically and loved and protected her husband and four children with gusto. Her huge smile, big blue eyes and infectious laugh lit up every room she entered and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Patricia Joan Griffis was born in Flint, Michigan on March 14th, 1942. Her childhood began just like her life ended, surrounded by a large and adoring family. In 1960, off she went to the University of Detroit to become a dental hygienist and begin countless other adventures. She treasured travel with her sisters and friends and was very proud of the stylish convertible she acquired along the way. Life only got better when she met the love of her life, John. Throughout their 48 years of marriage, they were a perfect pair -- Pat being a quiet warrior for her family as John took the world by storm. Their love and devotion to one another was revered by all who knew them together. Pat and John's life became even richer when they brought four children into the world. Pat loved each of her kids fiercely, selflessly putting their needs in front of her own without fail, and forever securing herself as "the world's greatest Mom" in their hearts. She beamed with immense pride at every turn they took and instilled a goodness in them that will live on for years to come as her legacy. Pat's life continued to grow more joyful and meaningful as she witnessed her children carry on her tradition of bountiful love as they found their significant others. The icing on the cake came in the form of her seven grandchildren. The coup d'etat of life was being a doting grandmother and basking in the love those little people showed their formidable Gammy. Pat's greatest joy came from quietly watching her lively and fun-loving family from the sidelines alongside her soul mate. John was always Pat's hero and especially so during the last 10 months of her life as she gracefully and desperately fought for more days with them all.

Pat is survived by her husband, John, her daughters, Martha Marzolf and Elizabeth Marzolf (Rhodri Thomas), sons Phil Marzolf (Emily) and Michael (Joelle), and seven cherished grandchildren: Mary, Caroline, Cate, Claire, Audrey, Brodye and Kenzie. She is also survived by her six wonderful siblings, treasured in-laws, dozens of nieces and nephews, and countless adoring friends.

A memorial service is planned for 2pm on Friday, April 12 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 9 El Pomar Road in Colorado Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Pikes Peak Hospice.





MarzolfPATRICIA JOAN MARZOLFMarch 14, 1942April 6, 2019On April 6th, 2019 heaven's doors opened and received the most beautiful angel. Surrounded by her doting and grateful family, Patricia Joan Marzolf of Colorado Springs passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer. A class act from the very start, Pat embodied a faithful spirit and brought grace to every aspect of her life. She lived simply and authentically and loved and protected her husband and four children with gusto. Her huge smile, big blue eyes and infectious laugh lit up every room she entered and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.Patricia Joan Griffis was born in Flint, Michigan on March 14th, 1942. Her childhood began just like her life ended, surrounded by a large and adoring family. In 1960, off she went to the University of Detroit to become a dental hygienist and begin countless other adventures. She treasured travel with her sisters and friends and was very proud of the stylish convertible she acquired along the way. Life only got better when she met the love of her life, John. Throughout their 48 years of marriage, they were a perfect pair -- Pat being a quiet warrior for her family as John took the world by storm. Their love and devotion to one another was revered by all who knew them together. Pat and John's life became even richer when they brought four children into the world. Pat loved each of her kids fiercely, selflessly putting their needs in front of her own without fail, and forever securing herself as "the world's greatest Mom" in their hearts. She beamed with immense pride at every turn they took and instilled a goodness in them that will live on for years to come as her legacy. Pat's life continued to grow more joyful and meaningful as she witnessed her children carry on her tradition of bountiful love as they found their significant others. The icing on the cake came in the form of her seven grandchildren. The coup d'etat of life was being a doting grandmother and basking in the love those little people showed their formidable Gammy. Pat's greatest joy came from quietly watching her lively and fun-loving family from the sidelines alongside her soul mate. John was always Pat's hero and especially so during the last 10 months of her life as she gracefully and desperately fought for more days with them all.Pat is survived by her husband, John, her daughters, Martha Marzolf and Elizabeth Marzolf (Rhodri Thomas), sons Phil Marzolf (Emily) and Michael (Joelle), and seven cherished grandchildren: Mary, Caroline, Cate, Claire, Audrey, Brodye and Kenzie. She is also survived by her six wonderful siblings, treasured in-laws, dozens of nieces and nephews, and countless adoring friends.A memorial service is planned for 2pm on Friday, April 12 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 9 El Pomar Road in Colorado Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Pikes Peak Hospice. Published in The Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close