Liptow
PATRICIA JOANNE LIPTOW
May 14, 1933
June 24, 2019
Patricia (Pat) Bouch Liptow, age 86, passed away at Melody Living Colorado Springs on June 24, 2019. She was a resident of Colorado Springs for 22 years, and was a former resident of Burkburnett, TX, Meadville, PA and Ford City, PA. She worked as a medical receptionist in Texas and Colorado Springs.
Pat was born on Mother's Day, May 14, 1933 to Earl Bouch and Helen (Porterfield) Bouch in Ford City, PA. On July 16, 1952, she married James Robert Liptow in Kittanning, PA.
She enjoyed reading, sewing, and spending time with her family. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church, where she was active in the church choir, United Methodist Women, Dorcas and Stephen Ministry. She attended Ford City High School, graduating in 1951.
She is survived by children: Tami (Liptow) Kephart (Colorado Springs), Timothy Liptow (Burkburnett, TX) and Scott Liptow (Prescott Valley, AZ); her grandchildren: James Liptow, Nicklaus Kephart, Jessica (Liptow) Romero, Ashley (Liptow) Dunn, Alex Kephart, Amy (Liptow) Hall, Jacob Liptow; and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, and her parents.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11AM at Central United Methodist Church, 4373 Galley Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80915. A reception will be held at the church, following the service. Private inurnment will be at Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum, Columbarium of True Love, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910.
Memorials in Pat's name may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 4373 Galley Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80915.
Published in The Gazette on June 30, 2019