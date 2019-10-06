Lofthus
PATRICIA KATHRYN LOFTHUS
September 30, 2019
Patricia Kathryn Lofthus, entered into eternal rest on Monday September 30, 2019 at her home in Haymarket, Virginia. A 30 year resident of Colorado Springs, where she was principal at Harrison High School, and owner of Resling Reporting Services. Beloved wife of, Alan Lofthus, for 46 years; mother to, Amanda Lofthus Zailer, and Alexander Lofthus; grandmother to, Braden and Sophia Zailer, and Austin Lofthus. Sister to, Barbara, Theresa, Catherine, Diane and Edward; and aunt to 10 nephews and nieces. Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Ann Rogowski, and father, Edward Rogowski. A family celebration of life will be held at her home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National LeioMyoSarcoma Foundation (NLMSF).
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019