Tyree
PATRICIA "PAT" LUE TYREE
August 7, 1931 September 8, 2020
Patricia Lue Tyree of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away September 8, 2020.
She was born August 7, 1931 to Richard and LaVera Sabin in Enid, Oklahoma.
Patricia "Pat" went to high school at Colorado Springs High School and graduated in 1949. She went on to earn a diploma in x-ray technology.
Pat worked as an administrator in health services for several doctor's offices in the Colorado Springs area. She received awards and honors in her favorite hobby, Sweet Adelines, where she was a charter member of the Colorado Springs chorus, Velvet Hills, and also was a regional leader. She loved her video poker, event planning, skiing, bowling, and golfing. She also really enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her grandson, Brian Keller.
Pat is survived by her husband, Perry "Pete" Chase Tyree of Colorado Springs; son, David Perry (Diana) Tyree; daughters, Diane Lanell (Godfrey) Brooke, Donna Jane Orr; grandsons, Jeffrey Keller, Chase Tyree, Ian Orr; sister, Grace LaNell Rockwell; nephew, Richard Steven (Michelle) Rockwell; and nieces, nephews and many friends.
Memorial contributions in Patricia's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, (alz.org
)
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Heartfelt Care at Home, Bear Creek Senior Living and Interim Hospice.
A Celebration of Life will be held later in the year.
To see Pat's full obituary, please visit tsfs.co