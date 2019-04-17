Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Luella Means. View Sign

PATRICIA LUELLA MEANS

December 28, 1952 April 11, 2019

Patricia Luella Means a beloved wife, mother and grandmother led a wonderful and joyous life as a witness to Jesus Christ. She passed away on April 11, 2019 in her home in Black Forest, Colorado. She was born in Weed, California December 28, 1952. Patty was blessed with a loving husband (Kelly) who she married in 1974 at the Good Hope Baptist Church in Coal, Missouri. Patty and Kelly have two wonderful children, Jennifer and Jason. Patty has a loving son-in-law Jordan Willeke who married Jennifer, a loving daughter-in-law Ruth who married Jason Means and five bright and beautiful grandchildren Jack, Madelyn, Lydia and Avery Willeke and Eleanor Means.

Patty is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Frances Norfleet and brother Fritz. She will be missed by her brothers David (wife Marilyn), and Robert Norfleet, and a sister Betty Norfleet, and nieces and nephews, and their families and sister-in-law Dixie Norfleet. Patty was blessed to be a part of Kelly's family, sister-in-law Shirley (husband Jerry), and nephew and niece Michael and Scarlett, and their families. A brother-in-law Thomas, deceased (wife Linda), and nephew and niece Leland and Tamara, and their families. Patty enjoyed time with all of her extended family.

Patty looked forward to special events with her grandchildren including the annual Camp MoPa event where the kids experienced her love of the outdoors, art projects, special dinners and movies with popcorn and ice cream. Highlights of her year were visits from her children and grandchildren, watching their sports activities, music programs and celebrating birthdays and holidays together. She enjoyed camping, hiking and fishing and all forms of vacationing and time with family. Kelly and Patty enjoyed lifelong dinner dates, attending the theater, galas, balls and ballroom dancing. After retirement she was always delighted to spend time with her many friends and traveling with Kelly across the continental United States, Hawaii and Alaska, the Panama Canal and various South and Central American countries, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the Mediterranean.

She graduated from Windsor High School in 1971 and went on to receive a Bachelor's of Science in Education with an emphasis in Art from the University of Central Missouri (UCM) in 1975 and a Master's of Science in Education with an emphasis in Learning Disabilities from UCM in 1976. Patty taught for 30 years at schools including Kingsville and Westphalia, Missouri, Portland, Oregon and District 11 (North Junior High) and District 20 (Eagle view Middle School, Timberview Middle School and Pinecreek High School) in Colorado Springs.

Patty had an abundance of close friends. She was an avid hiker and member of a women's hiking group (the Trial Seekers) for 26 years, a quilting group for 15 years and bible study groups for several years. She continuously sought activities that challenged her both mentally and physically. She always focused on the positive and worked on creating and maintaining relationships and encouraging others as they encountered challenges in their lives.

Visitation will be Friday April 26, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Black Forest (FBCBF), 10915 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80908. A celebration of her life is scheduled for Saturday April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at FBCBF.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to FBCBF or the Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) Association 10855 Dover St. Westminster, CO 80021







