Roberts
PATRICIA (CARTER) ROBERTS
1933
October 2, 2020
Roberts, Patricia Carter, age 87, formerly of Colorado Springspassed away 2 October 2020. She was a Graduate of Colorado College receiving her BS in 1954. Patricia was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.She also attended Wichita South High School graduating in 1946.
Pat's talents were numerous. Professionally she worked as a social worker with Silver Key and after retirement she volunteered with ESM. Pat was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother who always gave back to her community. Pat loved the outdoors and was an avid hiker and enjoyed camping with her family. Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband Dick who passed in 2000. Pat will be reunited in heaven with her late Parents E.D. and Matha Carter and her sister Maryanna and brother Mack.
Pat is survived by two sons, Rick Roberts and Tom Roberts. Rick's family includes Rick's wife Lori and 3 of Pat's grandchildren (Rebecca, David, and Nathan). Tom is married to his wife Dana.
Pat is to be interred at a later date at the Mountain Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodland park, Colorado.
The family wants to thank Interim Hospice care for their providing comfort during Pats last few days. If desired friends and loved ones can make a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave,Chicago Illinois 60601