1/1
Patricia Witherspoon
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Witherspoon
PATRICIA WITHERSPOON
August 3, 1925 - October 1, 2020
Patricia Jean Bailey Witherspoon, 95, went home to Jesus on October 1, 2020. Patricia was born to Muriel and Alfred M. Bailey on August 3, 1925 in Denver, Colorado. She had one sister, Beth Murphy. She graduated from East High School and earned her degree from University of Colorado. She married James Witherspoon on June 28, 1947. They celebrated 50 years of marriage before his passing in 1998. Pat was a Kindergarten teacher, traveled the world with her father and was a lecturer for the National Audubon Society. She was a loving, devoted mother who was very active in the church. She was in the Salvation Army Auxiliary, participated in Bible Study Fellowship, and treasured her tea group. She also had a food nutrition business with her husband for many years. Pat is survived by her son, Robert Witherspoon; daughter, Joan Bormann (Fred); six granddaughters, Janet Smoly (Keith), Laura Arnold (Brian), Cindy Atwell (Tim), Kara Meyer (John), Wendy Pool (Jason), and Christa Gore (Cody); sixteen great-grandchildren; and her nephew, Jack Murphy (Cathy). We will miss her beautiful smile, kind spirit, and unwavering faith in God.
She will be laid to rest at Fairmount Cemetary, Denver Co.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pikes Peak Hospice, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill St, Colo. Spgs, CO 80906 or The Salvation Army of Colo. Spgs, 910 Yuma St., Colo. Spgs, CO 80909.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fairmount Funeral Home
430 South Quebec Street
Denver, CO 80231-1050
(303) 399-0692
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved