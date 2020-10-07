Witherspoon

PATRICIA WITHERSPOON

August 3, 1925 - October 1, 2020

Patricia Jean Bailey Witherspoon, 95, went home to Jesus on October 1, 2020. Patricia was born to Muriel and Alfred M. Bailey on August 3, 1925 in Denver, Colorado. She had one sister, Beth Murphy. She graduated from East High School and earned her degree from University of Colorado. She married James Witherspoon on June 28, 1947. They celebrated 50 years of marriage before his passing in 1998. Pat was a Kindergarten teacher, traveled the world with her father and was a lecturer for the National Audubon Society. She was a loving, devoted mother who was very active in the church. She was in the Salvation Army Auxiliary, participated in Bible Study Fellowship, and treasured her tea group. She also had a food nutrition business with her husband for many years. Pat is survived by her son, Robert Witherspoon; daughter, Joan Bormann (Fred); six granddaughters, Janet Smoly (Keith), Laura Arnold (Brian), Cindy Atwell (Tim), Kara Meyer (John), Wendy Pool (Jason), and Christa Gore (Cody); sixteen great-grandchildren; and her nephew, Jack Murphy (Cathy). We will miss her beautiful smile, kind spirit, and unwavering faith in God.

She will be laid to rest at Fairmount Cemetary, Denver Co.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pikes Peak Hospice, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill St, Colo. Spgs, CO 80906 or The Salvation Army of Colo. Spgs, 910 Yuma St., Colo. Spgs, CO 80909.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store