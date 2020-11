Or Copy this URL to Share

Chalmers

PATRICK ANTHONY CHALMERS

December 5, 1974 November 13, 2007

"Those we love are never really lost to us - we feel them in so many special ways - through friends they always cared about and dreams they left behind, in beauty that they added to our days" ~A. Bradley. Love Mom, Dad, Shell, Udo, Haeli & Kallie







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store