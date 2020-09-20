1/1
Patrick John Gonzales
1964 - 2020
Gonzales
PATRICK JOHN GONZALES
1964 - 2020
Patrick John Gonzales, passed away at home on September 15, 2020 surrounded by family.
He was born in Walsenberg, Colorado to Benita Jean Gonzales. He grew up in Aguilar, Colorado where he attended high school, and went to Trinidad State Junior College in Trinidad, Colorado.
Pat worked in the roofing industry for over 30 years and was currently employed by American Roofing Supply as an outside sales rep. Pat enjoyed his job and loved the people he worked with.
Pat loved to hunt, fish, and be outdoors. He was a wonderful husband and father and loved to spend time with his family, which he always put first.
Patrick was preceded in death by his mother, Benita Gonzales.
He is survived by his wife, Lori Gonzales; daughters, Courtney (Julius) Baca, Kaylee Gonzales; son, Joshua Gonzales; grandson, Ryan; aunts and uncles, Ester (Eddie) Velasquez, Vickie Davis, Raymond Miller, Drew Neve; and many cousins.
Rosary, 10:30AM, Mass of Christian Burial immediately following 11:00AM, Friday, September 25, 2020, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 6455 Brook Park drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80918.
The Mass will be streamed live. The link to watch the Mass is located on Patrick's Tribute Wall on The Springs Funeral Services website, tsfs.co




Published in The Gazette on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Rosary
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
SEP
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
September 20, 2020
Pat was a high school friend and someone all of us "Underclassmen" looked up to! He was an awesome athlete back at Aguilar High School. Our best friends got married back in the 80's. It is so sad to hear of his passing. My deepest sympathy to his wife, children, and grandchildren. Also to his extended family Esther and Eddie Velasquez and the rest of his family, and dear Paulette. May Jesus Comfort your Hearts! May you Fly with the Angels Pat!
Sharon Ortiz-Bilstein
Friend
