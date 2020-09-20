GonzalesPATRICK JOHN GONZALES1964 - 2020Patrick John Gonzales, passed away at home on September 15, 2020 surrounded by family.He was born in Walsenberg, Colorado to Benita Jean Gonzales. He grew up in Aguilar, Colorado where he attended high school, and went to Trinidad State Junior College in Trinidad, Colorado.Pat worked in the roofing industry for over 30 years and was currently employed by American Roofing Supply as an outside sales rep. Pat enjoyed his job and loved the people he worked with.Pat loved to hunt, fish, and be outdoors. He was a wonderful husband and father and loved to spend time with his family, which he always put first.Patrick was preceded in death by his mother, Benita Gonzales.He is survived by his wife, Lori Gonzales; daughters, Courtney (Julius) Baca, Kaylee Gonzales; son, Joshua Gonzales; grandson, Ryan; aunts and uncles, Ester (Eddie) Velasquez, Vickie Davis, Raymond Miller, Drew Neve; and many cousins.Rosary, 10:30AM, Mass of Christian Burial immediately following 11:00AM, Friday, September 25, 2020, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 6455 Brook Park drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80918.The Mass will be streamed live. The link to watch the Mass is located on Patrick's Tribute Wall on The Springs Funeral Services website, tsfs.co