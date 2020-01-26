Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick L. Crawford. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 10:30 AM Fairview Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Crawford

PATRICK L. CRAWFORD

October 16, 1953 January 21, 2020

Patrick L. Crawford loving husband, father and friend passed away on January 21, 2020 after a short but fierce battle with lung cancer.

He was born on October 16, 1953 in Tacoma, Washington. He lived in Washington, South Dakota and Iowa before making Colorado his home after serving 4 years in each of the Marines, Army and Navy. Of his many appointments in the various services, his favorite was serving as a corpsman in the Navy, stationed with the Marines. After his dedicated service, he started a career as an auto appraiser, working for USAA for 25 years, retiring in April 2015.

He met the love of his life Joyce Beck in 1993 and they married after a short courtship on September 3, 1993 (they knew they were right for each other from the beginning). Their 2 sons, Zachary and Samuel were his pride and joy.

Pat loved to read and often had up to 6 books going at a time. He enjoyed learning as much as he could and was a member of MENSA. His favorite pastime was shooting and he was a member of BLGC for over 25 years. He participated in NRA service rifle shooting matches for many years, achieving a ranking with the NRA as a Master. He was also a range officer and enjoyed teaching others how to shoot and be responsible with firearms.

Pat is survived by his wife, Joyce L (Beck) Crawford; his children, Zachary A Crawford and Samuel P Crawford. He is also survived by his siblings, cousins, other family members and many, many friends.

The family wishes that any monetary donations be made to Pikes Peak Hospice at

Celebration of life services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020. Graveside service will be at 10:30 am at Fairview Cemetery. An open house for friends and family will be held from 12pm - 4pm at Latigo 13710 Halleluiah Trail, Elbert CO 80106. All are welcome to attend either or both events.







