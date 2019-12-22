Ryan
PATRICK "PAT" RAYMOND RYAN
March 3, 1942 December 11, 2019
Pat was born in Chicago. He was preceded in death by parents, Raymond Robert Ryan and Dolores Erika (Johnson) Ryan.
Pat served in the Air Force in the early 60's, he then worked in auto sales until moving to CO in 1996, beginning a new career as a medical courier.
He gathered many, many friends along the way and was very pleased with his decision to relocate. He is survived by sister, Kathy Ryan and her husband, Dwight Bement.
Contributions can be made to the Humane Society.
We Will Miss You
